Paterson PD: Hooker Who Hightailed It Chased Down

Picture, if you will, a woman in fishnets and high heels running from police and you have some idea of what happened in Paterson this weekend.

Responding to complaints about street walkers hitting up passing drivers and pedestrians for sex, city police hit Van Houten Street in the middle of the afternoon Saturday and arrested two women on prostitution charges, authorities said.

Members of the department’s Vice/ABC unit ended up taking two working woman into custody, Public Safety Director Jerry Speziale said.

Arrested in the area of Van Houten and East 18 streets was Charlotte A. Best, 40, of Mount Arlington, Speziale said.

Another woman, Denise Hernandez, 30, of Paterson, made a run for it, the director said.

Officers chased Hernandez several blocks, from Carroll and Van Houten streets to Governor and Ann streets, before taking her into custody, he said.

Both were charged with prostitution and released pending court hearings.

It wasn’t long after Paterson police raided a brothel above a city storefront that men were once again coming and going all hours of the day and night, prompting another raid there this week, Speziale said.

Police: Stubbornest Little Whorehouse In Paterson Raided Again

“We are serious about responding to these issues, every day of the week and will continue to attack them,” the director said.

