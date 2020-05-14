Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Teens In Cliffside Park Accused Of Flashing Laser Pointer At NYPD Chopper
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Paterson PD Gets 2,269 Heroin Folds, Plus Dealers, Buyers From Bergen, Passaic, Hudson, Morris

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Among those arrested, Paterson police said, was a 66-year-old user who bought eight heroin folds and a vial of crack at the corner of Van Houten and Summer streets behind the city public library.
Among those arrested, Paterson police said, was a 66-year-old user who bought eight heroin folds and a vial of crack at the corner of Van Houten and Summer streets behind the city public library. Photo Credit: Googlemaps / INSET: Courtesy PASSAIC COUNTY SHERIFF

Paterson police seized 2,269 heroin folds, more than 130 illegal pills and more in a quick-strike sweep of a drug-ridden street corner while arresting a trio of local dealers and several of their customers from Bergen, Passaic, Morris and Hudson counties, authorities said.

Among those arrested, police said, was a 66-year-old user from Ridgefield (Bergen County) who bought eight heroin folds and a vial of crack at the corner of Van Houten and Summer streets behind the city public library.

Citizen complaints about “rampant” drug dealing at all hours of the day and night brought Narcotics Division detectives to the neighborhood, where they also seized crack, pot, more than a pound of THC edibles and nearly $3,000 in proceeds, City Police Director Jerry Speziale said.

The open-air drug market had “disrupted the residents’ quality of life and placed them in fear for their safety,” Speziale said.

Along with the heroin, police seized 22 vials and a baggie of crack, 27 bags of pot, 92 Xanax pills and 40 Percocet pills, the director said.

Accused major area players pinched included Daequan Owen, 24, and De’Mice Hodges, 19, each of whom was charged with 35 counts involving the sale and possession of heroin, crack, edibles and pills near the city’s main library and the Edward W. Kilpatrick Elementary School.

Police also charged 56-year-old Floyd Stevens of Clifton with selling and possessing marijuana in the same area.

Also arrested, on minor possession charges, were two North Bergen residents and one each from Garfield, Ridgefield and Morris Plains.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.