Paterson PD: Dozens Of Kids' Breakfast Cereal Packs Found Laced With THC, 20 Lbs Of Pot Seized

Paterson detectives seized dozens of packages of the increasingly popular mixture of children’s breakfast cereal and THC, along with more than 20 pounds of pot, during a raid in a condo above a dollar store.

Narcotics Division detectives arrested eight people after getting a tip that drugs were being sold from the third-floor Main Street residence, Police Director Jerry Speziale said.

They were identified as Issac Wade, 31, Andre White, 42, Max Brown, 20, Tyron Mallory 28, Jacory DeWitt 32, Gregory Gillispie, 29, and Tequan Motley, 32, all of Paterson, and Chayanne Girao, 28, of West Milford .

In addition to 73 packages of “Fruity Pebbles” and “Cinnamon Toast Crunch” cereal blended with THC, Speziale said detectives seized a significant amount of pot divided into 132 bags, 50 jars, a cup and Tupperware.

They also found a container of liquid THC used to lace the cereal, he said.

They seized more than $7,000 in drug proceeds, as well, the director said.

