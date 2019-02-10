Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

DV Pilot Police & Fire

Paterson PD: Dealer Busted with 370 Heroin Bags, Loaded Handgun Near School, Library

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Responding to citizen complaints, city police detectives staked out the 200 block of Summer Street across from the Danforth public library and around the corner from the Edward W. Kilpatrick elementary school.
Responding to citizen complaints, city police detectives staked out the 200 block of Summer Street across from the Danforth public library and around the corner from the Edward W. Kilpatrick elementary school. Photo Credit: Googlemaps

Paterson detectives who watched a broad daylight drug deal go down near an elementary school seized the seller and recovered 370 heroin folds, 85 Oxycontin tablets and a loaded semi-automatic handgun, authorities said.

Responding to citizen complaints, the investigators staked out the 200 block of Summer Street across from the Danforth public library and around the corner from the Edward W. Kilpatrick elementary school.

Around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, they witnessed a hand-to-hand drug sale, city Public Safety Director Jerry Speziale said.

They took the accused dealer, 38-year-old ex-con Oshun Carey, into custody and received consent to search his car and North 3rd Street home, Speziale said.

They seized the drugs along with a Bryco Arms .32-caliber handgun that had been reported stolen and was loaded with seven rounds, the director said.

Carey was sent to the Passaic County Jail to await a detention hearing on a host of drug and weapons charges, including being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.