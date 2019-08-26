Paterson PD: Armed Robber Captured With Loaded Gun

Paterson police captured an ex-con moments after he robbed two different victims with a loaded handgun, authorities said.

Officers James Favia and Isiah Mills were responding to the first holdup just after 6 a.m. Saturday when a call of another came in, Public Safety Director Jerry Speziale said.

Each victim had a cellphone and about $100 taken at gunpoint – the first at 21st Avenue and East 21st Street, the second at 18th Avenue and E 24th Street, Speziale said.

Mills grabbed 37-year-old Muta Williams on 24th Street and Park Avenue and found the gun – a Python .357 Magnum loaded with four rounds – stashed beneath a vehicle, the director said.

The gun had been reported stolen out of Prince William County, Virginia, he said.

Both victims confirmed that Williams robbed them, Speziale added.

Williams was sent to the Passaic County Jail pending a detention hearing on charges of armed robbery and receiving stolen property, along with several weapons counts, including being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm.

