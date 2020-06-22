Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Paterson Party-Goer Stabbed Dead, Fellow City Man Surrenders, Charged With Murder

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Arthur Clauser (left), Henry Rivera
Arthur Clauser (left), Henry Rivera Photo Credit: Lisa Irwin (Facebook) / Passaic County Prosecutor

A Paterson man surrendered Monday morning to face murder charges after stabbing and killing another city man during a late-night party, authorities said.

Henry Rivera, 31, stabbed Arthur Clauser, 52, in the chest after they got into an argument at a gathering on Ward Street just after midnight Monday, authorities said.

Rivera fled before turning himself in at Paterson Police Headquarters later Monday morning, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Paterson Police Chief Ibrahim Baycora said in a joint release.

Clauser, meanwhile, was taken to St. Joseph’s University Medical Center in Paterson, where he later succumbed to his wounds and was pronounced dead, they said.

Besides murder, Rivera also was charged with weapons offenses and ordered held in the Passaic County Jail pending a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Paterson.

