Paterson Offender In Wild Stolen Car Chase Charged With Fair Lawn Break-Ins

A repeat offender from Paterson who was captured in Paramus after a wild stolen car chase that went through several Bergen County towns was charged with a pair of Fair Lawn burglaries.

John Chavan Johnson, 32, has been held in the Bergen County Jail since the Sept. 15 chase.

In that time, detectives have tied Johnson to car thefts and vehicle and home burglaries in Ridgewood, New Milford -- and, now, Fair Lawn.

Less than a week before the chase, Fair Lawn police responded to home burglaries on Morlot Avenue near Canger Place during which electronics, garage tools and a vehicle were taken, Sgt. Brian Metzler said Monday.

Passaic County sheriff’s officers recovered the vehicle on Sept. 12, three days after the break-ins, Metzler said.

Detectives Anthony Lugo and Detective Brian Rypkema investigated, identified Johnson and charged him with two counts each of burglary and theft.

Ridgewood police who were tracking a stolen Land Rover's GPS notified Hackensack police that it was in their city on Sept. 15.

A patrol officer spotted the vehicle at the north end of Main Street near Romaine Court and tried to pull it over, but Johnson kept going, Hackensack Police Lt. James Smith said.

Teaneck police picked up the pursuit on eastbound Route 4 before New Milford police joined in, Smith said.

