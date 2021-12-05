Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

DV Pilot Police & Fire

Paterson Masseuse Sexually Assaults 2nd Bergen County Client, Prosecutor Says

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
Jhon A. Cabrera,
Jhon A. Cabrera, Photo Credit: Bergen County Prosecutor's Office

A Paterson massage therapist is accused of sexually assaulting a Bergen County client for the second time in five years, authorities said.

Jhon A. Cabrera, 28, was massaging the woman at a spa in Hackensack when he "engaged in sexual misconduct" on April 22, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said.

The client reported the conduct to the Hackensack Police Department, who initiated an investigation and charged Cabrera with criminal sexual contact, Musella said.

In 2016, Cabrera was working as a masseuse out of a spa in Emerson when he sexually penetrated the client without consent, Musella said alongside Chief Jason Love and the Emerson Police Department under the direction of Chief Michael Mazzeo.

"Upon further review of the initial allegation and after a subsequent investigation, Cabrera was charged in relation to the 2016 incident," Musella said in the release.

Cabrera was arrested on May 11 and charged with one count of sexual assault and taken to the Bergen County Jail pending a first appearance.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.