Paterson Man Who Survived Shooting Two Years Ago Shot And Killed

Nearly two years to the day that he survived a shooting, a Paterson man was gunned down before dawn Saturday -- the Silk City's first homicide of 2020.

Jacques Mills, 31, was pronounced dead at the scene of the shooting in front of 57 Godwin Avenue, across from Summer Street, shortly before 5:30 a.m., authorities said.

The T intersection at Godwin and Summer has been one of Paterson's most dangerous corners.

Last July, two shootings within an hour of one another injured four people.

Two years ago this month, Mills was charged with hindering apprehension or prosecution after he showed up at St. Joseph's Regional Medical Center with a gunshot wound.

Authorities at the time didn't say how or where he was wounded.

Paterson police found the body of Jacques Mills in front of 57 Godwin Avenue (2nd house from left) at the notorious Summer Street intersection. Googlemaps

Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia Valdes asked that anyone who might have seen something or who has information that could help detectives investigating Mills's killing contact her office’s tips line at 1-877-370-PCPO or tips@passaiccountynj.org or call the Paterson Police Ceasefire Unit: (973) 321-1342 .

