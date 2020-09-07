Paterson Man Stabs Woman, Jumps To Death From Roof

A Paterson man critically stabbed a woman before jumping to his death from the roof of a nearby building, authorities said.

The body of Esaul Morales, 38, was found on the sidewalk after he stabbed the 26-year-old victim in a Cianci Street apartment around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Paterson Police Chief Ibrahim Baycora said in a joint release.

The victim was taken to St. Joseph’s Regional Medical Center, where she remained in critical condition with stab wounds on Thursday, they said.

“The investigation remains active and ongoing,” Valdes and Baycora said Thursday morning. “However, no additional suspects are being sought.

“Since this is an alleged domestic violence incident, more specific information cannot be released at this time.”

