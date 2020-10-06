Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Paterson Man Shot With Own Gun, Friend Charged With Helping Hide It

Jerry DeMarco
Jerry DeMarco
Nygee Dennis, Samar Clyburn
Nygee Dennis, Samar Clyburn Photo Credit: PASSAIC COUNTY PROSECUTOR

A Paterson man accidentally shot himself in the leg before a friend help him vanish the gun, said authorities who charged them both.

Nygee Dennis, 22, showed up at the St. Joseph’s Regional Medical Center emergency room at 8:20 p.m. Tuesday with a gunshot wound in his leg, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Paterson Police Chief Ibrahim Baycora said in a joint announcement.

Apparently, Dennis was getting into a car in the area of Belmont Avenue when the gun he was carrying went off, they said.

Samar Clyburn, 21, who was sitting with another man in the car, helped Dennis get rid of the gun – which hadn’t yet been recovered Wednesday, they said.

Dennis and Clyburn were charged with illegal weapons possession. Clyburn also was charged with evidence tampering.

