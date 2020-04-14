Paterson Man Shot Dead, Companion Wounded

One man was shot and killed and another wounded on a Paterson street Tuesday night, authorities said.

Tamir Blackwood, 27, was pronounced dead at St. Joseph's Regional Medical Center shortly after the shooting outside 675 East 25 St. near 14th Avenue shortly after 8 p.m., Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Paterson Police Chief Ibrahim Baycora said in a news release.

Jessy Camilo, 26, remained hospitalized in stable condition, they added.

Responders said he arrived at St. Joe's in a private vehicle.

Valdes and Baycora didn't say whether there'd been any arrests or suspects identified -- only that "this investigation is active and ongoing" and "more information will be released when it becomes available."

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.