Paterson Man Found Guilty Of Slamming Elderly Resident Into Concrete Breaking Ribs, Collarbone

A 30-year-old man from Paterson has been found guilty of slamming an elderly man into the pavement, breaking his ribs and collarbone, authorities said.

Walter A. Williams was found guilty on Monday, Feb. 6, after a jury trial, according to Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes.

The jury returned guilty verdicts on charges of second-degree aggravated assault and third-degree theft from a person, the prosecutor said.

He faces up to 10 years in New Jersey State Prison, she said.

He was being held in the Passaic County Jail pending his sentencing on April 25.

According to the prosecutor, on Nov. 15, 2020, at approximately 6 p.m., Williams assaulted Luis Rey, 62, in the area of 442 Broadway in Paterson. Specifically, Williams took Rey and slammed him onto the concrete sidewalk resulting in a broken collarbone, several broken ribs, and a head laceration, she said. In addition, certain property that Rey had in his possession, prior to the assault, was taken by Williams, the prosecutor said.

