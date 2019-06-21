Paterson Man Charged With 32 Vehicle Burglaries In Passaic, Essex, Morris

Authorities charged a 40-year-old Paterson man with 32 counts of burglary in connection with a series of vehicle break-ins in Morris, Passaic and Essex counties.

Moises Echevarria also was charged with six counts of theft and one of joyriding for using someone else’s vehicle in the crimes, authorities announced.

Echeverria was arrested Thursday and accused of break-ins in Clifton, Wayne, Woodland Park, Butler, Bloomfield and Cedar Grove, they said.

He remained held Friday in Essex County Correctional Facility in Newark pending a detention hearing and first appearance, Morris County Prosecutor Fredric M. Knapp, Acting Chief of Investigations Chris Kimker and Butler Police Chief Ciro Chimento said in a joint announcement.

This investigation was led by prosecutor’s Detective Jarred Schmiedhauser with assistance from Sgt. Keith Soules and Butler Police Officers George Beyloune and Dimitri Clarke

Knapp reminded citizens to lock their vehicles, sheds, garages, and homes to prevent easy access to their belongings.

