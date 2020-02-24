Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Crash Splits Hawthorne Utility Pole
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Paterson Man Charged In Brutal Bronx Machete Attack That Left Ex-Girlfriend, 20, Critical

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Lisbeth Acosta, Hector Delacruz
Lisbeth Acosta, Hector Delacruz Photo Credit: Anthony Beckford / FACEBOOK

A 20-year-old domestic violence victim who moved from Paterson to the Bronx with her young daughter to start a new life was attacked with a machete by her abusive ex-boyfriend, authorities said.

Lisbeth Acosta was ambushed Saturday night in the lobby an apartment building on Grand Concourse near East 196th Street by Hector Delacruz, 27, who’d lived with her in Paterson, the NYPD said.

Acosta had moved to the Fordham Manor apartment with her daughter just two months ago after getting an order of protection from a judge in Paterson, Bronx activist Anthony Beckford said Monday.

She remained in critical condition after being stabbed in the neck and back, authorities said.

Detectives arrested Delacruz a short time later and charged him with attempted murder and weapons possession, among other counts.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.