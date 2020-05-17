Paterson Man Charged In 2019 Shooting

Detectives charged a 22-year-old Paterson man with a shooting five months ago.

Alex Nieves was charged with attempted murder, resisting arrest and weapons offenses following his arrest by city police Friday, authorities said.

The 28-year-old victim was hospitalized after being struck by gunfire on Rosa Parks Boulevard between Putnam and Lyon streets the morning of Dec. 5, 2019.

Detectives identified Nieves as the shooter.

They stopped his car Friday night on Totowa Avenue in Paterson, but he kept driving, crashing in the area of East Main Street, before police seized him.

