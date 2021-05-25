Paterson Man Busted With More Than 2 Pounds Of Fentanyl In Morris County, Prosecutor Says

A Paterson man was busted with a kilogram (2 pounds) of fentanyl in Morris County, authorities said.

Luis Reyes-Rosario, 30, was charged with drug distribution, possession, conspiracy to distribute and more, Acting Morris County Prosecutor Robert J. Carroll, Chief of Detectives Christoph Kimker and Wharton Borough Police Chief David Young said.

The investigation was conducted by the Morris County Narcotics Task Force, including lead investigators Detective J. Atoche (MCPO) and Task Force Officer R.

Ornelas, who is assigned to the task force from the Wharton Police Department.

Assistant Prosecutor Noelle Fiorentino is representing the State in this prosecution.

