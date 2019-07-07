Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice
Paterson Man Beaten Unconscious By Gang Hospitalized In Critical Condition

Jerry DeMarco
Tio Gowon Bar
Tio Gowon Bar Photo Credit: Googlemaps

A gang critically beat a 35-year-old Paterson man who was found unconscious outside a city bar before dawn Sunday, authorities said.

Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Paterson Police Chief Troy Oswald didn’t say whether any arrests were made or suspects identified after a county sheriff’s officer saw a large crowd and found the victim outside the Tio Gowon Bar on 21st Avenue around 2:30 a.m.

The victim was taken to St. Joseph’s Regional Medical Center, where he remained in critical condition, Valdes and Oswald said in a news release.

They asked that anyone who might have witnessed the attack or had information that could help investigators contact the prosecutor’s tips line at 1-877-370-PCPO or tips@passaiccountynj.org or contact the Paterson Detective Bureau: (973) 321-1120.

