Paterson Man Beaten Unconscious By Gang Hospitalized In Critical Condition

A gang critically beat a 35-year-old Paterson man who was found unconscious outside a city bar before dawn Sunday, authorities said.

Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Paterson Police Chief Troy Oswald didn’t say whether any arrests were made or suspects identified after a county sheriff’s officer saw a large crowd and found the victim outside the Tio Gowon Bar on 21st Avenue around 2:30 a.m.

The victim was taken to St. Joseph’s Regional Medical Center, where he remained in critical condition, Valdes and Oswald said in a news release.

They asked that anyone who might have witnessed the attack or had information that could help investigators contact the prosecutor’s tips line at 1-877-370-PCPO or tips@passaiccountynj.org or contact the Paterson Detective Bureau: (973) 321-1120.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.