Paterson Man, 64, Convicted In Pedestrian Hit-Run Death

Jurors in Paterson convicted a city man in the hit-and-run death of a pedestrian a little over two years ago.

A Superior Court judge scheduled a Feb. 28 sentencing for Jesus Herrera, 64, to consecutive terms for last week's convictions for knowingly leaving the scene of a fatal crash and endangering an injured victim, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes said Tuesday.

Herrera was driving a 1997 GMC Sierra truck that struck 48-year-old city resident Luis Arango in front of 910 Main Street and kept going around 9:15 p.m. Nov. 11, 2017, Valdes said.

He later returned after a civilian witness chased him down, she said.

Paterson police and the prosecutor’s Vehicular Homicide Unit investigated. The Passaic County Sheriff s Department collected evidence.

Senior Assistant Prosecutor Julie Serfess secured the guilty verdicts last Friday, following a trial that lasted about a week.

Superior Court Judge Justine A. Niccollai revoked Herrera’s bail and ordered that he remain held in the Passaic County Jail until his scheduled sentencing.

The maximum sentence on the consecutive terms would be 15 years, although the actual amount was expected to be somewhat less, with standard parole eligibility.

