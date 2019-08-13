Paterson Man, 61, Killed Working On Car With Nephew

A 61-year-old Paterson man was killed Tuesday night when he was pinned beneath a car that he and his nephew had been working on, authorities said.

Christ Olsen Rochelyn, 28, was behind the wheel when the 2004 BMW 325 pinned his uncle, Kesnel Rochelyn, shortly after 6:30 p.m., they said.

The uncle was pronounced dead at the scene, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Paterson Police Chief Troy Oswald said in a joint release.

Both "were working on the vehicle together" when the accident occurred, they said.

City firefighters removed the body from beneath the car nearly 45 minutes later.

