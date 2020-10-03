Paterson Man, 45, Slain At One Of City's Deadliest Corners

A 45-year-old Paterson man was gunned down at one of North Jersey’s deadliest street corners Monday night, authorities confirmed.

Robert Covington was taken to St. Joseph’s Regional Medical Center after the shooting at the intersection of Governor and Carroll streets shortly after 9 p.m.

He was pronounced dead a little over a half-hour later, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Paterson Police Chief Ibrahim Baycora said in a joint release.

They didn’t say whether they had anyone in custody or a suspect or suspects identified.

They did ask that anyone who might have witnessed the shooting or has information that can help find whoever was responsible contact the Passaic County prosecutor’s tips line at 1-877-370-PCPO or tips@passaiccountynj.org or the Paterson Police Detective Bureau at 973-321-1120 .

All three shooting deaths in Paterson this year happened in the same 4th Ward neighborhood.

