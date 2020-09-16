Paterson Man, 26, Slain In Street Shooting

UPDATE: Authorities identified a man shot and killed on a Paterson street corner as a 26-year-old city resident.

Shaheem Jones and a 28-year-old man who also was struck in the 8 p.m. shooting Tuesday at the corner of Van Houten and Summer streets were taken to St. Joseph’s Regional Medical Center, where Jones died soon after, they said.

The other victim was in stable condition, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Paterson Police Chief Ibrahim Baycora said in a joint release.

They didn’t say whether they’d captured or identified any suspects.

Joining city police at the scene were detectives from Valdes’s office and forensic investigators from the Passaic County Sheriff's Office who collected evidence.

Detectives collect evidence at the scene of fatal shooting at Van Houten and Summer streets in Paterson. Paterson Police Ceasefire Unit

