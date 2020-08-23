Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: RECOGNIZE THEM? Teens Invade Popular Bergen Farm, Abuse Animals, Owners Say
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Paterson Man, 22, Shot, Killed

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Paterson police
Paterson police Photo Credit: Paterson Ceasefire Unit

A Paterson man was shot and killed overnight Sunday on a city street, authorities confirmed.

Byron Brooks, 22, was taken to St. Joseph's Regional Medical Center after police responding to a shots-fired report found him with multiple gunshot wounds on Hamilton Avenue around 3:50 a.m.

He was pronounced dead at the hospital 40 minutes later, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Paterson Police Chief Ibrahim Baycora said in a joint release.

They didn't say whether any suspects had been taken into custody or identified or provide any other information about the shooting other than to classify it as a homicide.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.