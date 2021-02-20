Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Paterson Man, 21, Charged With Attempted Murder In Street Shooting

Jerry DeMarco
Roshane James
Roshane James Photo Credit: PASSAIC COUNTY PROSECUTOR

Paterson detectives captured a city man wanted in connection with a shooting late last month that critically wounded another man, authorities said Saturday.

Roshane James, 21, is charged with attempted murder and weapons offenses in the 9 p.m. shooting at the corner of 9th and Madison avenues on Jan. 29.

The 31-year-old victim was taken to St. Joseph’s Regional Medical Center in critical condition and survived his injuries, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Paterson Police Chief Ibrahim Baycora said.

They stopped short of calling James the shooter, characterizing him in a brief release as a "participant," suggesting that others were being sought.

