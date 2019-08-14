Paterson Janitor, 38, Sexually Assaulted Youngster, Authorities Charge

A janitor from Paterson repeatedly sexually assaulted a Garfield girl, said authorities who took him into custody.

Garfield police learned that Christopher Staten “engaged in sexual activities with a juvenile under the age of sixteen on numerous occasions over the past two years in Garfield,” Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said Wednesday.

City police notified Musella’s Special Victims Unit, and the subsequent investigation produced his arrest last Friday, the prosecutor said.

Staten, who turned 38 on Wednesday, has remained held since then at Bergen New Bridge Medical Center in Paramus pending an as-yet unscheduled first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack.

He's charged with aggravated sexual assault, sexual assault, aggravated sexual contact and child endangerment.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.