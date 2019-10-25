Paterson Girl, 17, Dies After Crash Friday Morning

A teen girl from Paterson succumbed to the injuries she sustained in a motor-vehicle collision Friday morning in Paterson, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia Valdes and Chief of Police Troy Oswald said in a joint statement.

Around 9:38 a.m. on Rt. 19 South, a 2009 Mitsubishi Galant collided with a container truck driven by a Nutley man, Gregory Macheska, 55. The driver, identified only as C.D., and three other juveniles in the car were taken to St. Joseph's University Medical Center, where she died at 12:50 p.m.

Two of the other people in her car suffered serious injuries.

An investigation is ongoing and no charges have yet been filed.

Anyone with information is asked to call the prosecutor's tips line at 877-370-PCPO.

