Paterson Family Physician Charged With Illegally Prescribing Percocet

Jerry DeMarco
Dr. Mahesh Mehta's 10th Avenue office in Paterson.
Dr. Mahesh Mehta's 10th Avenue office in Paterson. Photo Credit: Googlemaps

A Paterson family physician sold Percocet prescriptions without a legitimate medical purpose, authorities charged.

Mahesh Mehta, 65, was named in an indictment returned by a state grand jury in Trenton charging him with illegally selling controlled dangerous substances.

Deputy Attorney General Fernando D. Maldonado presented the case to the grand jury, Attorney General Gurbir S. Grewal said Wednesday. Detective Celeste Dowd coordinated the investigation, he said.

Anyone with information about health insurance cheating or medical fraud can report it anonymously by calling a toll-free hotline at 1-877-55-FRAUD , or by visiting www.NJInsurancefraud.org . The state pays rewards to anyone who provides information that leads to an arrest, prosecution and conviction for insurance fraud.

