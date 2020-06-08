Paterson Driver Gets 6 Years In Prison After DWI Crash Killed Central Jersey Man, 80

A Passaic County woman has been sentenced to six years in state prison for causing the death of an 80-year-old driver from Central Jersey nearly two years ago, authorities said.

Elizabeth Gomez, 44, of Paterson, was sentenced on Wednesday by Superior Court Judge Colleen M. Flynn.

In her Dec. 23, 2019, plea agreement with Middlesex County Assistant Prosecutor Keith Abrams, Gomez admitted to vehicular homicide and driving while intoxicated, causing the death of Wen-Fu Lin, 80, of East Brunswick, Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone said in a statement.

Gomez must complete 85% of the prison time before being eligible for parole, Ciccone said. The judge also ordered that Gomez' driver's license be subject to suspension for 10 years after she is released from prison.

The fatal crash occurred shortly after midnight on Sept. 22, 2018, along Route 1 in North Brunswick, authorities said.

Gomez was charged after an investigation by North Brunswick Police Officer Jason Zier and Detective David Abromaitis of the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office. Their investigation found that Gomez was intoxicated while driving a 2007 BMW X3 near Fashion Plaza Drive when she ran a red light and crashed into a 2016 Chevrolet Malibu, killing Lin and injuring his passenger, Ciccone said.

