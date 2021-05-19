Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Paterson Detectives Crash Open-Air Drug Market, Bust Dealers, Buyers

Jerry DeMarco
Paterson police
Paterson police Photo Credit: PATERSON PD

Paterson detectives nabbed two dealers and seven buyers while seizing nearly 300 heroin folds at an open-air drug market near the city public library, authorities said Wednesday.

Responding to continued citizens’ complaints, Narcotics Division detectives hit a stretch of Summer Street between Hamilton Avenue and Van Houten Street late Tuesday afternoon, Public Safety Director Jerry Speziale said.

They arrested city residents Quadra Carmichael, 37, and Brian Thomas, 52, on a variety of charges that include possessing and selling heron near the library and School No. 6, Speziale said.

Also taken into custody were several customers ranging in age 29 to 59 – most from the city but also from Wharton, Dover and Passaic. Two of them were carrying crack, the director said.

All were released pending court hearings.

