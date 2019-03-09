Paterson Detectives Chase Down Fleeing Gunmen

A gun fell from one suspect’s waistband while another tried throwing his away during a Paterson police chase that ended with both in custody, authorities said.

The city’s Shotspotter gunfire detection system brought detectives of the Special Investigations Division Street Crime Unit to Straight and Fulton streets around 1:20 a.m. Friday, Police Director Jerry Speziale said.

Detective Sgt. Richard LaTrecchia spotted two men hurry away, each tucking something into their waistbands, Speziale said.

Detectives John Farfan, Gilot Castor and William Hermann got out of their vehicles to follow the pair when LaTrecchia warned the others that 20-year-old Kendell McKinney had a gun, the director said.

McKinney and his companion, later identified as 22-year-old Kyree Parks, then began running, he said.

A 9mm fell from McKinney’s waistband as LaTrecchia and Hermann tackled him on Harrison Street after a brief chase, Speziale said.

Meanwhile, Castor -- joined by uniformed Officer Jonathan Traynor -- chased Parks on Summer Street toward Governor Street.

Along the way, Parks pulled out his gun and tossed it, Speziale said.

Traynor snatched up the gun while Castor continued the pursuit, he said.

Farfan joined in the chase on Governor Street, where Parks tossed the gun’s magazine, the director said.

Castor secured the gun while Farfan chased down Parks, seizing him in the 100 block of Governor Street, Speziale said.

Police were sending the guns – both 9mm semi-automatics -- to the New Jersey State Police Ballistics Lab to determine whether they’d been used in crimes, the director said.

Meanwhile, both men remained held Saturday in the Passaic County Jail pending detention hearings.

McKinney was charged with weapons counts, as well as with having a high-capacity magazine and hollow-point ammunition and resisting arrest.

Parks was charged with resisting and two weapons counts.

