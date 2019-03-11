Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice
West Milford PD: Female Fare Bites 70-Year-Old Uber Driver, Jumps From Moving Car
Paterson Couple Busted With Drug Trove: Cocaine, Ecstasy, Oxy, MDMA, More, Police Say

Jerry DeMarco
Paterson police charged both with a variety of drug offenses. Photo Credit: COURTESY: Paterson PD

A Paterson couple were busted with a huge variety of drugs for sale, including three-quarters of a pound of cocaine and hundreds of Ecstasy, Oxycodone, Xanax and Percocet pills, authorities said.

Besides the cocaine, Police Director Jerry Speziale said Victor Melecio, 27, and 28-year-old IsaMaria Bonilla of Jefferson Street were caught with:

  • 178 Ecstacy pills;
  • 80 suboxone film strips;
  • 37 Oxycodone pills, following the sale of nine others;
  • 36 Xanax tabs, having sold two;
  • 20 Endocet pills;
  • 8 Percocet pills;
  • Eight baggies of MDMA;
  • More than five ounces of pot packaged in 43 containers.

Police confiscated nearly $300 in proceeds while charging Melecio with a variety of drug offenses, Speziale said.

They also arrested an alleged buyer, Maya Jabar, 38, of Bushkill, PA, who the director said bought nearly a dozen Oxy and Xanax pills from the couple. ******

ALSO SEE: A New York State driver headed back from a 120-mile round trip to buy heroin in Paterson was busted with 250 bags of the drug, authorities said.

https://dailyvoice.com/new-jersey/southpassaic/police-fire/passaic-sheriff-ny-driver-nabbed-with-250-bags-of-heroin-in-120-mile-paterson-round-trip/749333/

******

