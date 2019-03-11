Paterson Couple Busted With Drug Trove: Cocaine, Ecstasy, Oxy, MDMA, More, Police Say

A Paterson couple were busted with a huge variety of drugs for sale, including three-quarters of a pound of cocaine and hundreds of Ecstasy, Oxycodone, Xanax and Percocet pills, authorities said.

Besides the cocaine, Police Director Jerry Speziale said Victor Melecio, 27, and 28-year-old IsaMaria Bonilla of Jefferson Street were caught with:

178 Ecstacy pills;

80 suboxone film strips;

37 Oxycodone pills, following the sale of nine others;

36 Xanax tabs, having sold two;

20 Endocet pills;

8 Percocet pills;

Eight baggies of MDMA;

More than five ounces of pot packaged in 43 containers.

Police confiscated nearly $300 in proceeds while charging Melecio with a variety of drug offenses, Speziale said.

They also arrested an alleged buyer, Maya Jabar, 38, of Bushkill, PA, who the director said bought nearly a dozen Oxy and Xanax pills from the couple. ******

