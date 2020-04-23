Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Paterson Child, 2, Falls From Second-Floor Window, Detectives Investigating

Jerry DeMarco
659 East 24th Street, Paterson
659 East 24th Street, Paterson Photo Credit: Googlemaps

The Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office and Paterson police detectives were investigating a fall that a 2-year-old child took out a second-floor window on Thursday.

The toddler was alert and conscious while being taken via city Fire Department ambulance to the trauma unit at nearby St. Joseph’s Regional Medical Center, Public Safety Director Jerry Speziale said.

The toddler went out the window in the 600 block of East 24th Street around 10 a.m., he said.

"It was believed to be accidental," one law enforcement officer told Daily Voice. "But not everyone is so sure."

