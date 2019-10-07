Paterson Boy, 13, Killed By Gunshot To Head, Authorities Say

UPDATE: A 13-year-old Paterson boy found dead in a crime-ridden neighborhood on Sunday was shot in the head, Daily Voice has learned.

A medical examiner was conducting an autopsy to determine whether the boy -- known as "Kay Kay" -- was gunned down in cold blood, killed himself or was accidentally shot.

The violent death came two days after a DoorDash delivery driver was shot and killed in her car barely a block from where the boy’s body was found.

City police responding to a 3:45 p.m. call Sunday found the teen’s body behind a home in a housing complex off Harrison Street, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Paterson Police Chief Troy Oswald said Monday.

Although a report by a local media organization claimed someone killed him, Valdes and Oswald said the medical examiner was determining the cause and manner of death.

The drug trade in the neighborhood where the boy and the dasher were killed has been controlled through violence by the 230 Boys, a street gang targeted in a takedown last week by federal, state and local authorities. Arrested were 17 reputed members and associates of the gang.

Paterson Mayor Andre Sayegh posted a Facebook video Monday in which he said he wanted to "reassure the public that public safety is our priority."

He asked that anyone with information that could help the investigation of either shooting contact the prosecutor’s tips line at 1-877-370-PCPO or tips@passaiccountynj.org or the Paterson Police Detective Bureau: (973) 321-1120 .

