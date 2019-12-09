Paterson 5 Admit Swiping $300,000 In Checks From Bergen, Passaic, Morris, Essex Mailboxes

Taking plea deals from the government, five Paterson men admitted stealing $300,000 in checks from mailboxes in Bergen, Passaic, Morris, Essex and Middlesex counties.

Some “broke into mail collection boxes using pry bars, usually late at night…then fraudulently deposited them into various bank accounts, often within a day of being stolen,” U.S. Attorney Craig Carpenito said.

Pleading guilty in U.S. District Court in Newark to conspiring to commit bank fraud:

Ismael Alicea, Jr., 25;

Yerrisson Garcia-Rodriguez, 23;

Jerry Lake-Rodriguez, 25;

Brayan Ulloa-Ulloa, 24.

Johan Lake-Rodriguez, 26.

Johan Lake-Rodriguez also pleaded guilty to aggravated identity theft during a hearing on Thursday, Carpenito said.

Carpenito credited postal inspectors of the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, Newark Division with the investigation leading to the arrests and charges. He also thanked the U.S. Secret Service and U.S. Marshals Service for their assistance.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Andrew Macurdy of Carpenito’s Criminal Division in Newark is handling the case.

