Passenger In Double Fatal North Bergen Crash ID'd As Bergen County Native, 27

The passenger killed in a North Bergen crash that also left a 24-year-old man dead has been identified as a Bergen Count woman.

Alexis Rodriguez, 27, was the passenger in Luis Fernando Cevallos' 2022 Kia Stinger, when it slammed into a tractor trailer on Tonnelle Avenue at the Paterson Plank Road overpass.around 2:15 a.m. Wednesday morning, sources say.

The top of the Kia was sheared off, he said, adding that the sedan went another 30 to 40 feet before it stopped.

High speed – confirmed by area surveillance video – appeared to be the only factor, responders said.

An Edgewater native and Bergenfield resident, Rodriguez graduated from Fairleigh Dickinson University.

More than $17,000 had been raised as of Friday on a GoFundMe for Cevallos' family, while approximately $2,400 was raised on a separate account in honor of Rodriguez.

Condolences poured in on Rodriguez' Instagram page Alexis Rodriguez Instagram

