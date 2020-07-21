Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: COVID-19: Travelers From 10 More States Added To NY/NJ/CT Quarantine List, Bringing Total To 31
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Passenger Crashes Pickup, Jumps Into Backyard Pool After Wild NJ State Police Chase

by Cecilia Levine & Jerry DeMarco
Christopher Treadwell
Christopher Treadwell Photo Credit: FACEBOOK (inset)/NJSP

A passenger hopped into the driver's seat of a pickup truck during a traffic stop and led New Jersey State Police on a wild chase before crashing and jumping into a backyard pool, authorities said.

Troopers responding to a call Monday of an erratically driven Ford pickup pulled it over on the eastbound side of Route 78 in Readington (Hunterdon County) around 1:30 p.m., Trooper Charles Marchan said.

They found the driver DWI and carrying heroin, he said.

Suddenly, passenger Christopher Treadwell of Pennsylvania got behind the wheel and took off, Marchan said.

Treadwell, 30, crashed the pickup into another car near Pleasant Grove Road in Washington Township (Morris County), then hopped into a residential pool about an hour later, he said.

A passenger in the car that was struck was airlifted to an area hospital with serious injuries, Marchan said.

Treadwell was charged with vehicular assault, drug possession, among other charges, and sent to the Hunterdon County Jail.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.