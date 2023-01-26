Passaic Woman Conspired To Obstruct Federal Investigation Into Fraudster Dentist Bros: Feds

A 26-year-old Passaic County woman was charged in a federal indictment with conspiring to obstruct a grand jury investigation into a pair of Pennsylvania brothers accused of running a multi-million criminal enterprise, authorities said.

Susan Malpartida was named in the 42-count indictment against Bhaskar and Arun Savani, who were charged with racketeering, money laundering, healthcare fraud, and a litany of other felony offenses that could see them locked up for hundreds of years each if convicted, the Justice Department announced.

A multi-year investigation into the brothers' vast and labyrinthine business portfolio revealed a well-oiled criminal machine that defrauded federal agencies and laundered the proceeds, officials said.

According to the indictment, the Savanis made millions by falsely billing or otherwise misleading Medicaid, U.S. Immigration authorities, the IRS, and the Food and Drug Administration.

The ill-gotten cash, investigators say, was laundered through a "complex web of financial transactions" using multiple accounts at a number of area banks.

Most bizarrely, the dentists are accused of putting prototypal implants that had not been approved for human use by federal regulators in the mouths of patients.

On the back end, investigators say the Savanis filed false H-1B work visa applications with immigration officials to "exploit a workforce comprised of foreign nationals," mostly from India. Once the workers arrived, the Savanis would force them to pay kickbacks and fees out of their own wages, federal authorities believe.

Also charged in the indictment is their other brother, businessman Niranjan Savani, 51, as well as Montgomery County residents Amen Dhyllon, 45, and Alesksandra Radomiak, 44, and Bucks County's Sunil Phillip, 56.

If convicted, Bhaskar and Arun Savani could be sentenced to more than 400 years in prison and more than $10 million in fines, prosecutors noted.

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Passaic and receive free news updates.