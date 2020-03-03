Passaic Truck Mechanic Charged With Statutory Rape In Paramus

A Paramus mechanic who works for a Passaic trucking company was charged with statutory rape after authorities said they discovered he was having sex with a girl in her mid teens.

Winston Santos, 37, was charged with four counts of first-degree aggravated sexual assault of a victim between 13 and 16 years old, as well as aggravated criminal sexual contact and endangerment through sexual conduct.

Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said an investigation began after a worker from the state Division of Child Protection and Permanency contacted his Special Victims Unit last Friday.

It led to Santos’s arrest on Monday, Musella said.

New Jersey's statutory rape law prohibits anyone under 16 from legally consenting to sexual activity.

Santos, who’s married, remained held Tuesday in the Bergen County Jail pending a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack.

