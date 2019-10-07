Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Paterson Boy, 13, Killed By Gunshot To Head, Authorities Say
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Passaic Shooting Victim, 22, Dies

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
asked that anyone who might have seen something or has information that could help the investigation contact the prosecutor’s tips line at 1-877-370-PCPO or tips@passaiccountynj.org or contact the Passaic Police Detective Bureau at (973) 365-3938.
asked that anyone who might have seen something or has information that could help the investigation contact the prosecutor’s tips line at 1-877-370-PCPO or tips@passaiccountynj.org or contact the Passaic Police Detective Bureau at (973) 365-3938. Photo Credit: Googlemaps

A 22-year-old Passaic man died in surgery after being shot Sunday night, authorities said.

Amir Pyron was found bleeding on the sidewalk near the corner of Passaic and 5th streets in Passaic just after 9:30 p.m.

He was pronounced dead at St. Joseph’s Regional Medical Center less than four hours later, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Passaic Police Chief Luis Guzman said in a release.

Neither said whether anyone specific was suspected or in custody.

They asked that anyone who might have seen something or has information that could help the investigation contact the prosecutor’s tips line at 1-877-370-PCPO or tips@passaiccountynj.org or contact the Passaic Police Detective Bureau at (973) 365-3938 .

******

UPDATE: A 13-year-old Paterson boy found dead in a crime-ridden neighborhood on Sunday was shot in the head, Daily Voice has learned.

https://dailyvoice.com/new-jersey/southpassaic/police-fire/paterson-boy-13-killed-by-gunshot-to-head-authorities-say/777077/

******

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.