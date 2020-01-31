Passaic Shooting Victim, 19, Hospitalized

A 19-year-old shooting victim showed up Thursday night at St. Mary's Hospital in Passaic, triggering an investigation into what exactly happened, authorities confirmed Friday.

The victim told police someone shot her in her car shortly before 10:30 p.m. in the heavily commercial area of Main Avenue near Burgess Place.

The victim, who was shot in the arm and chest, arrived in a privately-owned vehicle that apparently had been struck by gunfire, responders said. Her injuries weren't considered life-threatening, they said.

Police "located evidence of a crime scene" at Main and Burgess, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Passaic Police Chief Luis A. Guzman said in a joint announcement Friday.

They asked that anyone with information that could help identify the shooter contact the prosecutor's tips line at 1-877-370-PCPO or tips@passaiccountynj.org or the Passaic Police Department at (973) 365-3900 .

