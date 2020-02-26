Passaic Sheriff’s Officers Nab Paterson Pair With Loaded Guns In Predawn Pullover

Passaic County sheriff’s officers found two men -- one of them an ex-con -- carrying loaded guns during a traffic stop overnight in Paterson, authorities said.

Officers Angelo Calabro and Mathew Baskinger stopped a silver Mercedes Benz E-Class with an obstructed windshield at Washington Avenue and Ellison Street shortly after 3:30 a.m. Wednesday, Sheriff Richard H. Berdnik said.

Rear passenger Mark Jackson, 27, who was holding an open bottle of Hennessey cognac made a “quick hand movement near his pants pocket,” Berdnik said.

Suspecting he might be armed, Calabro ordered Jackson out of the car, the sheriff said.

Sure enough, Jackson was carrying a Smith & Wesson .38 Special CTG Revolver, loaded with six hollow-point bullets in his right pant pocket, Bernik said.

Officers also ordered the front-seat passenger, 28-year-old ex-con Messiah Bronson out of the car, as well, he said.

“I got something on me, it's in my right pocket,” Bronson told them, the sheriff said.

Baskinger recovered a defaced and loaded Smith & Wesson "Bodyguard" .380-caliber semiautomatic handgun, he said.

The gun was submitted for tracing, Berdnik said.

Both men were charged with weapons offenses, including against Bronson for being a convicted felon caught with a firearm.

They were sent to the Passaic County Jail to await first appearances in Central Judicial Processing Court in Paterson.

The driver, identified as Lauren Kirk, 31, received a summons and was released, the sheriff said.

