Passaic Sheriff's Officer Nabs Gunman On Paterson Street

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Yusef Ibrahim
Yusef Ibrahim Photo Credit: MUGSHOT: Courtesy PASSAIC COUNTY SHERIFF

A Passaic County sheriff’s officer responding to a call of a gunman on a Paterson street Thursday afternoon seized the loaded weapon and the Elmwood Park man carrying it, authorities said.

Officer Jason Michaels headed to Carol Street after Paterson police issued an alert at 3:50 p.m. following a call from a woman who said a man in a red hoodie approached her and her boyfriend carrying the gun, Passaic Sheriff Richard H. Berdnik said.

While turning onto Coral Street from Union Avenue, the officer spotted Yusef Ibrahim, 54, standing next to a white van and two other people, Berdnik said.

Approaching him, the officer spotted a bulge in Ibrahim’s waistband, the sheriff said.

Michaels arrested him and recovered a black Taurus handgun loaded with seven 9mm ball rounds of ammo, he said.

Ibrahim was jailed pending a detention hearing on weapons charges.

