Passaic Sheriff's Officer Helps Haledon Police Nab Fleeing Overnight Car Burglary Suspect

A Passaic County sheriff's officer helped Haledon police chase down a car burglary suspect wanted for several area break-ins before dawn Saturday, authorities said.

Sgt. Michael Susen and Officers Semir Celoski and April Latona were responding to a call of break-ins on Cliff Street when they spotted Geremy Pulinario, 19, of Passaic at the corner of West Broadway and Burhans Avenue and ordered him to stop, Lt. George Guzman said.

Pulinario bolted, jumping several fences, Guzman said.

Borough officers got help establishing a perimeter from, among others Prospect Park and William Paterson police.

A Passaic County sheriff’s officer nabbed Pulinario soon after near the intersection of Lee Avenue and John Street, Guzman said.

Haledon Detective Christian Clavo conducted an investigation that produced charges against Pulinario for burglarizing at least four vehicles on Cliff Street.

He was sent to the Passaic County Jail while police in other jurisdictions eyed him for similar break-ins.

"Regardless of rain, snow, sleet or pandemic, law enforcement personnel will continue to pursue violators of the law,” Haledon Police Chief Angelo J. Daniele said. “I commend all the agencies involved for their cohesive police work."

Guzman, meanwhile, reminded residents to lock their car doors wherever they park, take their key fobs with them and never leave valuables in plain sight.

