Passaic Sheriff: Warrant Detectives Seize Paterson Pair With 500 Heroin Folds, Five Bags Of Pot

Passaic County sheriff's detectives in an unmarked car nabbed two Paterson men with 500 heroin folds during a traffic stop, authorities said.

The Fugitive Warrant Squad detectives pulled a van over for running a stop sign in the area of Straight Street and Godwin Avenue around 6 p.m. Friday, Sheriff Richard H. Berdnik said.

As they approached, they noticed passenger Jihad King, 28, furtively moving his hands around his stomach as if to conceal something, Berdnik said.

They also smelled burnt marijuana, he said.

A search turned up the heroin envelopes, along with five medium-sized zip-locking bags of pot, King's jacket pockets, the sheriff said.

Both King and the driver, 22-year-old Jose Sanchez, were taken into custody on drug charges.

Sanchez, who was later released pending court action, also received traffic summonses, Berdnik said.

King was ordered held in the Passaic County Jail to await a detention hearing in Central Judicial Processing Court.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.