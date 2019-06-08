Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: One Dead, Another Injured In Paterson Street Shooting
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Passaic Sheriff: Trio Nabbed With Heroin Brick, Loaded Handgun

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Asheek Logan
Asheek Logan Photo Credit: COURTESY: Passaic County Sheriff

The smell of burnt pot in a car stopped by Passaic County sheriff's officers led to the seizure of a loaded handgun and brick of heroin, authorities said.

Officers stopped the Nissan Altima in the area of Jefferson and North 5th streets in Paterson after the driver failed to signal a right turn around 8:45 p.m. Monday, Sheriff Richard H. Berdnik said.

They arrested 18-year-old Asheek Logan of Paterson and took two juveniles into custody after finding the .22-caliber Byco Arms semiautomatic handgun and the 50 bags of heroin, Berdnik said Tuesday.

Logan was charged with various drug and weapons counts.

The juveniles were issued delinquency complaints on similar charges.

All were released pending court action.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.