Passaic Sheriff: Sweating, Shaking Long Island Driver Had 150 Bags Of Heroin In Trunk

A Long Island driver who was “sweating profusely and shaking uncontrollably” when a Passaic County sheriff’s officer stopped him in Paterson before dawn Wednesday was carrying 150 bags of heroin, authorities said.

Officer Angelo Calabro stopped a gray Saturn with New York State license plates after the driver failed to signal a turn onto Memorial Drive shortly after 1:30 a.m., Sheriff Richard H. Berdnik said.

The anxious driver, identified as Brian Ahrens, 30, of Smithtown, kept his left hand in his sweatpants pocket while failing to compose himself, Berdnik said.

When Calabro asked him whether there was anything illegal in the vehicle, Ahrens told him there were three bricks of heroin in the trunk.

Ahrens was charged with several drug possession counts, as well as illegal possession of a hypodermic syringe, before being released pending a first court appearance.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.