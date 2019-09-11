Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Skittish Kitten Rescued From Lincoln Tunnel Gets New Home
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Passaic Sheriff: Sweating, Shaking Long Island Driver Had 150 Bags Of Heroin In Trunk

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Brian Ahrens
Brian Ahrens Photo Credit: MUGSHOT: Courtesy PASSAIC COUNTY SHERIFF

A Long Island driver who was “sweating profusely and shaking uncontrollably” when a Passaic County sheriff’s officer stopped him in Paterson before dawn Wednesday was carrying 150 bags of heroin, authorities said.

Officer Angelo Calabro stopped a gray Saturn with New York State license plates after the driver failed to signal a turn onto Memorial Drive shortly after 1:30 a.m., Sheriff Richard H. Berdnik said.

The anxious driver, identified as Brian Ahrens, 30, of Smithtown, kept his left hand in his sweatpants pocket while failing to compose himself, Berdnik said.

When Calabro asked him whether there was anything illegal in the vehicle, Ahrens told him there were three bricks of heroin in the trunk.

Ahrens was charged with several drug possession counts, as well as illegal possession of a hypodermic syringe, before being released pending a first court appearance.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.