Passaic Sheriff: Pre-Dawn Paterson Corner Bust Nets 72 Coke Capsules, 30 Heroin Folds

Passaic County sheriff’s officers nabbed a Paterson man with 72 cocaine capsules and 30 heroin folds before dawn Monday, authorities said.

Acting on a tip, PCSO Officer Angelo Calabro approached Avery Young, 36, as he sold the drugs at the corner of Summer Street and Hamilton Avenue in Paterson shortly before 2 a.m., Passaic County Sheriff Richard H. Berdnik said.

Young tossed a clear bag containing the drugs near a garbage can and began to tip away when he saw Calabro and other officers coming, Berdnik said.

Calabro retrieved the bag as his colleagues took Young into custody, the sheriff said.

He was carrying $649 in drug proceeds in his sweatpants pockets, Berdnik said.

Officers charged Young with various drug counts and released him pending a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Paterson.

