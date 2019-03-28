Contact Us
Passaic Sheriff: Out-Of-State Driver With Unzipped Pants Caught With 200 Heroin Folds

Jerry DeMarco
Kyle Decker
Kyle Decker Photo Credit: MUGSHOT: Courtesy PASSAIC COUNTY SHERIFF

A nervous New York State driver more than 50 miles from home was carrying 200 heroin folds when he was stopped by a Passaic County sheriff’s officer in a Paterson drug neighborhood, authorities said.

Law enforcement in the Silk City is on the lookout for out-of-state buyers, Sheriff Richard H. Berdnik said.

Those caught “will be investigated and ultimately arrested,” he said.

PCSO Officer Eric Blesing pulled over a black Pontiac on River and May streets for a traffic violation in the area of East 16th Street and 6th Avenue early Wednesday evening, Berdnik said.

The driver, 34-year-old Kyle Decker of Newburgh (Orange County), NY, “peered several times through the driver’s-side and rearview mirrors, then hunched over the center console, the sheriff said.

Decker was “was extremely nervous and [kept] his right hand lodged in his front waistline, with his jean pants unbuttoned and unzipped,” Berdnik said.

Sticking out was the tip of a hypodermic syringe, he said.

Blesing ordered Decker out of the car and found the syringe and the envelopes, stamped “Death Row,” worth roughly $1,200 on the street.

Decker was charged with several drug counts and released pending a detention hearing.

