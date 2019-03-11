Passaic Sheriff: NY Driver Nabbed With 250 Bags Of Heroin In 120-Mile Paterson Round Trip

A New York State driver headed home during a 120-mile round trip to buy heroin in Paterson was busted with 250 bags of the drug, authorities said.

Passaic County Sheriff Richard H. Berdnik said Officer Eric Blesing stopped John Maksuta, 35, for blowing a stop sign while turning without signaling Saturday night at E. 18th Street and 5th Avenue.

Maksuta was “profusely sweating and fidgeting,” Berdnik said.

The officer noticed a bulge in Maksuta’s pants that turned out to be the bags of heroin, worth an estimated $1,600 on the street, the sheriff said.

Maksuta was ordered held in the Passaic County Jail pending a detention hearing on charges of possessing heroin with the intent to distribute it, he said.

Paterson has become a hub for buyers from New York State and Pennsylvania -- some users and others dealers -- who travel upwards of an hour to an hour and a half to Paterson, authorities say.

“This should be a valuable lesson to [anyone] coming into Passaic County to engage in narcotics trafficking,” Berdnik said. “Law enforcement is waiting for you -- and if you have drugs in your possession, you will be arrested.”

