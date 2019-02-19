Passaic Sheriff: Hawthorne Electrician Caught Trafficking Child Porn

Authorities teamed up to bust a Hawthorne electrician who was trafficking child porn, Passaic County Sheriff Richard H. Berdnik said Tuesday.

Working with the FBI and county prosecutor’s office, sheriff’s detectives and officers seized John O’Hagan, 48, during a raid Tuesday at his Maitland Avenue home, Berdnik said.

The joint investigation began after the FBI got a tip that O’Hagan was texting images of child pornography to someone in California, the sheriff said.

Federal agents forwarded the information to the prosecutor’s office, which alerted his Internet Crime Against Children Task Force, Berdnik said.

“During the search of O’Hagan’s person, vehicle and residence, detectives seized several items pertaining to the investigation,” he said.

A cellphone that was seized “will be searched for any additional files of child pornography,” the sheriff said.

O’Hagan, meanwhile, remained held in the Passaic County Jail pending a detention hearing on two counts of distributing child pornography.

